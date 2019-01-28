The Nigerian Senate on Monday approached the Supreme Court for the interpretation of the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News understands that the Senate wants the apex court to determine whether President Buhari’s action was within his powers.

The Nigerian leader had on Friday suspended Onnoghen based on allegation that he violated the code of conduct for public officers by not declaring his assets as required by law.

The federal government is prosecuting Onnoghen at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), which recommended the suspension of the senior judicial officer.

Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad was sworn in on Friday as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

