Rudeboy Releases ‘Double Double’ Video Ft. Olamide & Phyno (Watch)

Singer Paul Okoye popularly known as Rudeboy has released the video to his latest song ‘Double Double’.

The Double Double song features top acts Olamide and Phyno, the audio was released in the last quarter of 2018.

It takes the plot of a wedding party where a couple receives gifts in double. Making appearance are Paul Okoye’s kids Andre, Nadia and Nathan.

The video was directed by Unlimited LA.

Watch Double Double video below:

The new single comes after his recent prayer tune “Chizoba” and his collaborative effort “Together” featuring Afro Dance-hall musician – Patoranking.

Rudeboy recently released an acoustic version of his hit single “Fire Fire” which featured Efezino.