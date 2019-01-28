Some police officers have sealed the office suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen on Monday morning.

Onnoghen was suspended on Friday by President Muhammadu Buhari as his trial continues with the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over a non-declaration of an asset.

“The police have sealed the office of the CJN. Officers and men of the Force went to the administrative staff offices at about 7 am and ordered clerical and other staff who were already at their desks to leave after which they locked up everywhere,” a source told The Punch.

In a related development, President Buhari is meeting with Senators elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the lawmakers reconvene over Onnoghen’s suspension.

The lawmakers had gone on break till after the conduct of the 2019 election but will now be having their plenary session on Tuesday to discuss the suspension.

Tanko Muhammad was appointed by Buhari as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and he had appointed 250 judges for the 2019 Election Tribunal.