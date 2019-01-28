Police Burns 500kgs Marijuana In Public

Almost 500 kilogrammes of dried marijuana were burned by the Indonesia Police on Monday, local media reported.

According to the Banda Aceh Police Chief, Trisno Riyanto, he said, the drug was seized from a local drug ring a month ago and was set on fire in public.

Crowds gathered around a pile of bags containing marijuana outside the city hall of Banda Aceh to witness the destruction of the contraband.

According to the chief police, it is open air, so people will not inhale the smoke.

“City authorities also launched a drug-free movement during the event,’’ Trisno added.

Aceh is known as the main source of cannabis in Indonesia, which imposes harsh penalties, including death, for drug offences.