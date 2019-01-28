The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is planning to stage a protest at the United States of America embassy in Abuja on Monday (today) over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Concise News gathered from sources close to the top hierarchy of the party that the protest is aimed at drawing the attention of the “world to how President Muhammadu Buhari and his party are running the country.”

The party is also expected to inform the ambassador about the “disregard to constitution by the President. ”

Concise News had reported that members of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and Civil Society Organisation of Nigeria on Monday took to the street to protest the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The protest started from the NBA secretariat in Abuja around 10: 00 am.

The protesters carried placards of various inscriptions, including, “Tanko Mohammed, stop parading yourself as CJN;” “NBA must act now by ordering lawyers to down tool;” “Amaechi, El-Rufai, Akpabio, Malami, APC: brains behind Onnoghen’s trial;” “NJC must reconvene now and expel Justice Tanko Mohammed,” among others.

As at the time of filing this report, none of the leaders of the body is available to comment on the protest.

In a related development, a counter-protest is ongoing at the National Secretariat of the Nigerian Bar Association in Abuja, in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s suspension of Justice Onnoghen.

The protesters, under the banner of ‘One Nigeria,’ said the President’s action was in the interest of the country.

They argued that a corrupt judicial officer is a burden on the nation and must be shown the way out.