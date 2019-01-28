Onnoghen’s Suspension: NBA, CSOs Stage Protest Over Buhari's Action

Members of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and Civil Society Organisation of Nigeria on Monday took to the street to protest the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Concise News reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday suspended Justice Onnoghen and appointed Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed as the acting CJN.

President Buhari said that the development is based on the request of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), pending the completion of Onnoghen’s trial over non-declaration of some of his assets.

Concise News gathered that the protest started from the NBA secretariat in Abuja around 10: 00 am.

The protesters carried placards of various inscriptions, including, “Tanko Mohammed, stop parading yourself as CJN;” “NBA must act now by ordering lawyers to down tool;” “Amaechi, El-Rufai, Akpabio, Malami, APC: brains behind Onnoghen’s trial;” “NJC must reconvene now and expel Justice Tanko Mohammed,” among others.

As at the time of filing this report, none of the leaders of the body is available to comment on the protest.

In a related development, a counter-protest is ongoing at the National Secretariat of the Nigerian Bar Association in Abuja, in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The protesters, under the banner of ‘One Nigeria,’ said the President’s action was in the interest of the country.

They argued that a corrupt judicial officer is a burden on the nation and must be shown the way out.

Also, Concise News reported that some police officers on Monday morning sealed the office of suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen.

“The police have sealed the office of the CJN. Officers and men of the Force went to the administrative staff offices at about 7 am and ordered clerical and other staff who were already at their desks to leave after which they locked up everywhere,” a source told The Punch.