Nigeria News, Onnoghen, Occupy Nigeria, Buhari, 2019 election, NBA Onnoghen
NBA, CSOs protesting agiants the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen. Channels TV

Social media platform Twitter was on meltdown on Monday as Nigerians took to the streets of Abuja to protest Walter Onnoghen’s suspension as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Onnoghen was on Friday suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari with Tanko Muhammad taking over as the acting CJN.

Advertise With Us

The former is being investigated by the Code of Conduct (CCT) over an alleged non-declaration of some assets.

Concise News understands that some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) among others, protested the decision on Monday.

They are calling for the reinstatement of Onnoghen as they believe the decision was in contrast with the country’s constitution.

And the protest did not just end on the streets. Several Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure over the development.

They share photos of the protest on the microblogging platform, saying they will not allow Buhari to truncate the country’s democracy.

Concise News captured some of the photos shared by the tweeps as seen below:

 

 

 

 

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR