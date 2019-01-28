Social media platform Twitter was on meltdown on Monday as Nigerians took to the streets of Abuja to protest Walter Onnoghen’s suspension as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Onnoghen was on Friday suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari with Tanko Muhammad taking over as the acting CJN.

The former is being investigated by the Code of Conduct (CCT) over an alleged non-declaration of some assets.

Concise News understands that some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) among others, protested the decision on Monday.

They are calling for the reinstatement of Onnoghen as they believe the decision was in contrast with the country’s constitution.

And the protest did not just end on the streets. Several Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure over the development.

They share photos of the protest on the microblogging platform, saying they will not allow Buhari to truncate the country’s democracy.

Concise News captured some of the photos shared by the tweeps as seen below:

Nowhere in the constitution is the President of the Republic empowered to remove/suspend the head of another arm of Government, #OccupyNigeria — Superstar Influencer (@LadiSpeaks) January 28, 2019

We alive at the NBA complex, US embassy and UN office protesting against Buhari's impunity and tyranny. We are demanding the reinstatement of CJN , Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen. And due process must be followed in suspending him#LeaveOnnoghenAlone #OccupyNigeria #OccupyBuhari pic.twitter.com/Ny0RVnGkG1 — May Ubeku (@Maybeks) January 28, 2019

#OccupyNigeria

People shouldn't be afraid of their government. “Anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge' — Joseph (@O_luwaseun) January 28, 2019

Asuu has been on strike for close to 3month y'all ignored like nothing happened,but you want to #OccupyNigeria because of a person who FORGOT to declare his asset. — MoBolaji (@_bakaretomiwa) January 28, 2019

Some people still don't get this, it like you waking up to the news that the Nass has impeached the president without going through the legal process needed. Just like that! #OccupyNigeria — Taurus🐃Trader (@DONBIYO) January 28, 2019

Why did General Buhari not suspend the CCT Chair, Danladi Umar over the corruption case EFCC has against him?

Umar was adjudged innocent until proven guilty, but CJN Onnoghen gets unconstitutionally removed because the cabal deemed him guilty until proven innocent #OccupyNigeria — Dr. Maximus (@DeNigerian) January 28, 2019

We demand Unconditional And Immediate CessatIon Of Nigerias Constitutional Violations #OccupyNigeria pic.twitter.com/V6A4vbCCU5 — Genius Joker NG 🇳🇬 (@GeniusJokerNG) January 28, 2019

