The Federal Government has mocked the Peoples Democratic People (PDP) for suspending its campaign over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Concise News had reported that the PDP had suspended its presidential campaign in Benue State in protest of the suspension of Justice Onnoghen as the CJN.

Reacting behalf of the government, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, described the action of the party as a ‘face-saving’ measure.

Mohammed, who made this known to reporters on Saturday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, added that the opposition party never gained traction in the first instance.

He said: “Their campaign was over a long time ago; there is nothing to suspend.

“We said it that their campaign had floundered. You can now see. What they are doing now is looking for a face-saving way out of a dead and buried campaign.”

The minister, however, accused the PDP of crying more than the bereaved and asked if there was more to the suspension of the judge.

“We did not see why they should suspend their campaign anyway, but I can understand that their campaign was bound to end this way.”

The minister said while Nigerians have been trooping out in large numbers wherever President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign ship berths, the PDP supporters have been dwindling by the day.

On the constitutionality of the CJN’s suspension, the minister faulted those claiming that the President acted outside of the Constitution.

He insisted that the President suspended Justice Onnoghen pending the final determination of the cases against him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.