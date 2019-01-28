The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) will not stand.

Buhari on Friday suspended Onnoghen and appointed Justice Tanko Muhammad as the former undergoes a trial by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over an alleged non-declaration of some assets.

However, Atiku has described the move by Buhari as a breach of the country’s constitution and lamented that Nigeria has not had it this bad even during the days of military leadership.

Atiku said this on Monday during a press conference over Onnoghen’s suspension where he urged Nigerians to resist the move.

“I commend all Nigerians and friends of Nigeria who have expressed outrage over the unlawful removal of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, an action, which constitutes a flagrant breach of our constitution and a frontal assault on our democracy,” he said.

“I want to note the universal condemnation of this unlawful act by all Nigerians, as well as the international community.

“I need to state that this latest action by General Muhammadu Buhari falls squarely within the pattern of executive lawlessness that has now been firmly turned into statecraft by the APC government.”

It admitted that “Without a doubt, the fight against corruption is crucial to good governance and the progress of our country.

“In this context, the issue of corruption as it relates to the institution of the judiciary is even more crucial.

“As the last refuge of the common man, our judiciary must not only be above suspicion but must also be seen to be manifestly above board.

“The issue at stake is not whether the Chief Justice is guilty or not, but whether his removal from office has been done in accordance with the process specified in our constitution.”

According to him, “To create a condition that allows the constitution and the rule of law to become secondary to any other agenda is to pave the way for tyranny.

Atiku added that “with this attack on the judiciary, General Buhari has set a new precedent in our democracy that has no equivalence in our history, not even in the darkest days of military dictatorship. This cannot be allowed to stand.

At this juncture, I must warn the APC government to desist from taking actions that may push us further down the slippery slope towards a major constitutional crisis that could derail the electoral process.”