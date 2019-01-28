Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Monday, Jan. 28th.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Sunday called for an emergency meeting over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari. Concise News understands that members of the Council would meet in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, at 10am on Monday, January 28, to discuss Onnoghen’s suspension, which has become a subject of controversy.

The Independent National Electoral Commission is putting finishing touches to its preparations for the 2019 general elections as it announced on Sunday that 144 observers will monitor the exercise. The electoral umpire, however, threatened to cancel and withdraw the accreditation of any organisation if its members or agents breach the code of conduct.

The Wife of President Muhamadu Buhari, Aisha, has denied condemning the recent suspension of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen by her husband. Aisha Buhari in a statement through her Media Aide, Suleiman Haruna, on Sunday in Abuja, described the news making rounds that she condemned Onnoghen’s removal as fake.

The leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Senate have vowed to resist any attempt by the presiding officers of the National Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari. Concise News had reported that the Senate is set to reconvene on Tuesday following the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and the appointment of Justice Ibrahim Muhammad as the acting CJN by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) managed to win the Osun State governorship election through “remote-control.” Buhari made the statement during a meeting with monarchs led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan, at the banquet hall of the Osun State Government House.

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has likened the Holocaust to the killing of millions of “Biafran Jews” during the Nigerian Civil War. The Holocaust was a genocide during World War II in which Nazi Germany murdered some six million European Jews between 1941 and 1945.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has asked embattled Justice Walter Onnoghen to quit the bench, following the allegations leveled against him at the code of conduct tribunal. Falana made this call on Sunday while featuring as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (Serap) has issued five days ultimatum to the National Judicial Council (NJC) to immediately take over from the Code of Conduct Tribunal the case of former Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen. The group said the takeover is with a view to setting up a committee to investigate the allegations of breach of constitutional asset declaration requirements against Onnoghen.

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned members of the All Progressives Congress in the Senate to a meeting at the Presidential Villa on Monday over the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen. Onnoghen was suspended on Friday by President Buhari based on an ex parte order granted by the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will know their group phase opponents at the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations finals on April 12. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that April 12 has now been approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the staging of the competition’s draw.

That's the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning.