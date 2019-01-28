The Nigerian Army has released its list of shortlisted candidates for the 2019 recruitment for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) and the Short Service Commission (SSC).

Concise News understands that the list of the successful candidates for the Nigerian Army recruitment 2019 was released on Monday by the body.

The Nigerian Army recruitment started late last year with thousands of persons applying to join the security agency.

Nigerian Army Recruitment: What Shortlisted Candidates Need

According to a statement, all successful candidates for the recruitment are expected to visit the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) old site in Jaji, Kaduna State on January 31, 2019, with some documents.

This is where they would undertake their officer cadet training with candidates who failed to make it losing their spot for the recruitment exercise.

These documents, according to the statement, include the listed items:

a. Original credentials including online print out that bear their passport photograph.

b. Four by 5 x 7 coloured photograph in suit and in full standing position without cap/hat.

c. Two pairs of white (unmarked) round neck vests/navy blue shorts (without stripes).

d. Two pairs of pure white canvas/trainers (rubber type NOT acceptable).

e. Two white bed sheets/pillow cases.

f. One blanket (grey or army green colour).

g. A set of cutlery.

h. National dress or suit and casual wears.

i. Serving soldiers are to come along with release letters and passes from their commanders/commanding officers.

Nigerian Army Recruitment 2019: How To Check Shortlisted Candidates Names With Ease

So, you can check the names of those shortlisted in the Nigerian Army recruitment 2019 for DSSC here.

For the SSC, do well to look up the shortlisted candidates names in this place.

Nigerian Army Recruitment portal

The portal for recruitment into the Nigerian Army is here.

Good luck as you check your name in the shortlist for the Nigerian Army recruitment 2019!