Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko has taken to her social media page to celebrate her husband, Adekunle Gold on his birthday.

The newlywed penned down a heartfelt message to celebrate Adekunle’s Gold 32nd birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, Simi who shared an official picture from their traditional wedding ceremony wrote:

‘Light of my life. I love you. I also really like you and the way you do ur tins. I’m such a lucky babe. You’re also lucky af, but iss ur beday, so yea, let’s focus on the celebrant. I know God knows how much I want you to shine and prosper and win and laugh and be happy, so I pray God grants my heart desires. Happy birthday Champ. �’

The lovebirds got married traditionally on Wednesday, January 9, at an undisclosed location in Lagos, and had a more private white wedding on Thursday, January 10, in Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The duo flew to Cape Town, South Africa for their honeymoon.

Simi, however, disabled comments on the post as she’s been under pressure to share more photos from her lowkey wedding ceremony.