Lady Goes Head-Head With Sanwo-Olu At An Interactive Session (Video)

There was a mild reaction at an interactive session over the weekend as a lady identified as Palmer confronted the APC governorship candidate in Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu during a Q&A session.

The interactive session was part of his campaign activities, where residents of Lagos were invited to have a one-one session with APC’s flagbearer.

The session was to give opportunity to ask questions on his plans for the state if he wins the governorship election.

However, the lady stunned everyone at the interactive session after he harassed him verbally.

Palmer caused a stir when she verbally harassed him while she was asking her question and trying to air her view on issues bothering residents of the state.

It soon turned out to be a dramatic display, the lady could be seen in the video trying to drive home her point by moving closer to the governorship aspirant, threateningly and visibly upset despite the attempts of the organizers to stop her.

The organizers, however, had to take the microphone from her and take her off stage.

