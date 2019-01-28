Justice Onnoghen To Challenge Suspension In Court

The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, is set to challenge his suspension by President Muhammadu Buhari in court on Monday (today).

Concise News had reported that the President suspended the embattled Chief Justice following an order from the Code of Conduct Tribunal and appointed Justice Ibrahim Mohammed as the acting CJN.

This is just as the National Judicial Council (NJC) on Sunday called for an emergency meeting over the suspension of Justice Onnoghen by President Buhari.

But a senior advocate, who is a member of Onnoghen’s legal team, told the Punch that it had become necessary to do so as the suspension of a CJN by a President was unprecedented.

He said, “We will be going to court to challenge the suspension of the CJN. The President relied on a CCT order despite the fact that the Court of Appeal had restrained all parties from removing the chief justice.

“The CJN was not even served with the court processes before he was removed by the President. So, all these will be challenged in court. When the processes have been filed, the documents will be made public.”

When asked why the CJN waited for three days before challenging his removal, the source said, “He was suspended late on Friday and you know courts do not sit on Saturday and Sunday.”