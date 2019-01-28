IGP Adamu Sends DIG Nominees To Police Service Commission

The names of new Deputy Inspectors-General of Police have been forwarded by the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to the Police Service Commission for consideration and approval.

Concise News gathered that the nominees include the Force Secretary, Taiwo Lakanu; former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Chairman (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde, and four others.

The commission, which is still holding its plenary meeting, is expected to announce the names of the DIGs later today (Monday).

Concise News had earlier reported that the acting IGP retired seven Deputy Inspectors-General of Police.

The DIGs are Habila Joshak (Operations), Agboola Oshodi-Glover (Logistics and Supply), Mohammed Katsina (Research and Planning), Maigari Dikko (Finance and Administration), Emmanuel Inyang (Information and Communications Technology), Sani Mohammed (Training and Development) and Peace Ibekwe-Abdallah, (Federal Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department).

It was gathered that the DIGs had been served their retirement letters, preparatory to the appointment of new ones.

However, an aide of Oshodi-Glover said the DIG was not aware that he had been sacked, according to The Punch.

But a policeman, who was part of Joshak security detail, said the DIG had received his letter.

He said, “The DIG has received a letter to that effect.”