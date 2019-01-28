IGP Adamu Retires Seven AIGs
IGP Mohammed Adamu

The new acting Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, has retired seven Deputy InspectorS- General of Police.

The DIGs are Habila Joshak (Operations), Agboola Oshodi-Glover (Logistics and Supply), Mohammed Katsina (Research and Planning), Maigari Dikko (Finance and Administration), Emmanuel Inyang (Information and Communications Technology), Sani Mohammed (Training and Development) and Peace Ibekwe-Abdallah, (Federal Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department).

Advertise With Us

It was gathered that the DIGs had been served their retirement letters, preparatory to the appointment of new DIGs.

However, an aide of Oshodi-Glover said the DIG was not aware that he had been sacked, according to The Punch.

But a policeman, who was part of Joshak security detail, said the DIG had received his letter.

He said, “The DIG has received a letter to that effect.”

Police spokesperson, Frank Mba, could not be reached as his mobile phone was switched off.

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR