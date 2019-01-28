Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has expressed a desire to play more games for Middlesbrough following his debut for the Championship side.

Mikel recently joined the Championship side after terminating his contract with Chinese Super League side, Tianjin Teda.

“I think for me its all about the team,” the player said after joining the side. “The team have put our heads together and help each other.

” I don’t believe in individual player. If anyone knows me in Chelsea, I’ve always played for the for the team.”

The former Chelsea man was on show for Tony Pulis side in their 1-1 tie with Newport County in the 4th round of the FA Cup.

While speaking after the game, he said: “When you play these games, we were one up, we controlled the game and it’s one of those games where if you sit back you can get caught out and that’s what happened.

“The team played really well, it’s a good start for me and hopefully we can carry on from here.

“Today was good and hopefully I can get a few more games to get sharper and help the team a bit more.”