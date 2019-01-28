The Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) has released the list of successful applicants as election observers for the 2019 election.

Inec announced this in a statement on its website where it noted that 114 observers passed the accreditation to monitor the exercise.

“INEC is pleased to announce the successful applicants to observe the 2019 general elections holding on February 16, 2019 and March 2, 2019,” the electoral body said in the statement.

“All accredited observers shall abide by the code of conduct for election observers, which is available for download from the INEC website.

“The Commission wishes to emphasized that groups other than those accredited, found in any state for the elections shall be handed over to law enforcement agencies.”

It added that “accredited field observers found in states other than where they are posted will be sanctioned.

“INEC reserves the right to cancel and withdraw the accreditation of any organization if its members or agents breach the code of conduct.”

Nigeria will hold its general election from February 16.

This is the full list of accredited election observers as released by Inec here