The draw for the fifth round of the 2018/19 English FA Cup has been conducted, with a mouthwatering tie to come at Stamford Bridge as holders Chelsea were drawn to face Manchester United. Read on for more.
The Fifth-round Draw:
The ties will take place between 15-18 February.
If the scores are equal after 90 minutes, extra-time and penalties will be used to determine the winner.
Please note: No replays in the fifth round.
Chelsea vs Manchester United is the star game of this round.
Portsmouth/QPR v Watford
Swansea City v Barnet/Brentford
Brighton/West Brom v Derby County
Chelsea v Manchester United
Middlesbrough/Newport County v Manchester City
Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace
AFC Wimbledon v Millwall
Bristol City v Shrewsbury/Wolves
Manchester United recorded an emphatic 3-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the star game of the fourth round.
Manchester City, the Premier League champions had it easy, a 5-0 spanking of Burnley.
Chelsea beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 to progress to the fifth round.
Meanwhile, let's look at how the holders made it to this stage.
We are now less than 10 minutes away from starting.
History shows that since 1980 no team outside the Premier League or the top division have won the Cup. West Ham won it that year by beating Arsenal 1-0.
When will a lower-league side win this prestigious Cup?
The list of teams that made it to this stage of the competition.
Fifth-round draw numbers
1 Swansea City
2 AFC Wimbledon
3 Shrewsbury Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers
4 Millwall
5 Brighton & Hove Albion or West Bromwich Albion
6 Bristol City
7 Derby County
8 Doncaster Rovers
9 Chelsea
10 Watford
11 Middlesbrough or Newport County
12 Manchester City
13 Barnet or Brentford
14 Portsmouth or Queens Park Rangers
15 Manchester United
16 Crystal Palace
