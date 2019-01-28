The draw for the fifth round of the 2018/19 English FA Cup has been conducted, with a mouthwatering tie to come at Stamford Bridge as holders Chelsea were drawn to face Manchester United. Read on for more.

The ties will take place between 15-18 February.

If the scores are equal after 90 minutes, extra-time and penalties will be used to determine the winner.

Please note: No replays in the fifth round.

Portsmouth/QPR v Watford

Swansea City v Barnet/Brentford

Brighton/West Brom v Derby County

Chelsea v Manchester United

Middlesbrough/Newport County v Manchester City

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace

AFC Wimbledon v Millwall

Bristol City v Shrewsbury/Wolves

1 Swansea City

2 AFC Wimbledon

3 Shrewsbury Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers

4 Millwall

5 Brighton & Hove Albion or West Bromwich Albion

6 Bristol City

7 Derby County

8 Doncaster Rovers

9 Chelsea

10 Watford

11 Middlesbrough or Newport County

12 Manchester City

13 Barnet or Brentford

14 Portsmouth or Queens Park Rangers

15 Manchester United

16 Crystal Palace

