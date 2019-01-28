The English FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place on Monday at 19:00 GMT when each team get to know their opponents.

Holders Chelsea are ball nine, while Premier League champions Manchester City are 12 and Manchester United are 15.

The defending champion will hope to reach a third consecutive final but they have the two Manchester heavyweights to battle to win the oldest cup competition in the country.

Chelsea beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 to progress to the fifth round.

As for City, they had it easy, a 5-0 spanking of Burnley 5-0, with Gabriel Jesus (23), Bernardo Silva (52), Kevin De Bruyne (61), Kevin Long (73og), and Sergio Aguero (85p) netting the goals.

The Red Devil, on the other hand, recorded an emphatic 3-1 win over Arsenal on Friday at the Emirates Stadium.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will hope to replicate the same form against their prospective opponent when the draw is done on Monday night.

FA Cup is known for its surprises, as lower teams tend to cause major upsets by knocking out Premier League sides.

The fourth round surprise was, however, the eliminated of Tottenham Hotspur by a fellow premiership team.

Spurs have been struggling since they lost Harry Kane and Dele Alli to injury.

Fifth-round draw numbers

1 Swansea City

2 AFC Wimbledon

3 Shrewsbury Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers

4 Millwall

5 Brighton & Hove Albion or West Bromwich Albion

6 Bristol City

7 Derby County

8 Doncaster Rovers

9 Chelsea

10 Watford

11 Middlesbrough or Newport County

12 Manchester City

13 Barnet or Brentford

14 Portsmouth or Queens Park Rangers

15 Manchester United

16 Crystal Palace