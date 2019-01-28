The English FA Cup is the oldest football competition in the world and the fifth-round draw takes place on Monday at 19:00 GMT when each team get to know their opponents.

Concise News looks at the fixtures, draw and guide and channels to catch this year’s competition as holders Chelsea will hope to reach a third consecutive final but they have the two Manchester heavyweights to battle to win the oldest cup competition in the country.

Holders Chelsea, who beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 to progress to the fifth round, are ball nine, while Premier League champions Manchester City are 12 and Manchester United are 15.

As for City, they had it easy, a 5-0 spanking of Burnley 5-0, with Gabriel Jesus (23), Bernardo Silva (52), Kevin De Bruyne (61), Kevin Long (73og), and Sergio Aguero (85p) netting the goals.

The Red Devil, on the other hand, recorded an emphatic 3-1 win over Arsenal on Friday at the Emirates Stadium.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will hope to replicate the same form against their prospective opponent when the draw is done on Monday night.

The FA Cup involves teams from the 10th level of the English football pyramid to the top and will see a total of 736 teams take part.

With a rich history stretching back to the 19th century, there have been plenty of moments to savour through the years and clubs will be eager to dabble in the ‘Magic of the Cup’.

The first round proper of this season’s FA Cup began on Friday November 9, 2018 with 48 clubs from League One and League Two entering at that stage.

Premier League and Championship clubs do not enter the competition until the third round proper, which began on the weekend of Saturday January 5, 2019.

Before the first round proper, there were a number of qualifying rounds involving teams from the lower rungs of English football, beginning with the extra preliminary qualifying round, which was played on August 10.

Including the extra preliminary round, there were a total of six qualifying rounds before teams from the Football League enter.

The 2019 FA Cup final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18and it will be held at Wembley.

Fifth-round draw numbers

1 Swansea City

2 AFC Wimbledon

3 Shrewsbury Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers

4 Millwall

5 Brighton & Hove Albion or West Bromwich Albion

6 Bristol City

7 Derby County

8 Doncaster Rovers

9 Chelsea

10 Watford

11 Middlesbrough or Newport County

12 Manchester City

13 Barnet or Brentford

14 Portsmouth or Queens Park Rangers

15 Manchester United

16 Crystal Palace

FA Cup TV channel & stream

The FA Cup will be broadcast on the BBC and BT Sport in the United Kingdom.

Both networks will air the final and will share the rest of the competition, taking turns to select the games they wish to broadcast.

All matches shown by the BBC and BT Sport will be available to stream on their respective websites and apps.

UK TV channel Online stream BBC / BT Sport BBC iPlayer / BT Sport app

In the United States, the rights to the FA Cup are owned by ESPN, but the games will exclusively be streamed online via ESPN+.

That means the games will not be shown live on television in the US.