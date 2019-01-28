The English Premier League resumes after a thrilling weekend of FA Cup drama.
Tottenham, Everton and West Ham did not have a blissful weekend in the FA Cup, while Wolves were forced into a replay.
However, Arsenal and other EPL teams that hav been booted out of the competition will focus on grabbing all three points when they face their respective teams.
Manchester United will hope to continue their stunning performance since the arrival of Norwegian tactician, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Manchester City seems to be getting even stronger and will be hoping to cut the lead at the top of the table. With Benjamin Mendy back in the squad, and Kelvin De Bruyne getting back to shape.
Liverpool will hope to maintain their four-point lead at the top of the table. The Reds will host inconsistent Leicester at Anfield.
Matchday 24
Tuesday, January 29
20:45 Arsenal ? – ? Cardiff City
20:45 Fulham ? – ? Brighton & Hove Albion
20:45 Huddersfield Town ? – ? Everton
20:45 Wolverhampton Wanderers ? – ? West Ham United
21:00 Manchester United ? – ? Burnley
21:00 Newcastle United ? – ? Manchester City
Wednesday, January 30
20:45 AFC Bournemouth ? – ? Chelsea
20:45 Southampton ? – ? Crystal Palace
21:00 Liverpool ? – ? Leicester City
21:00 Tottenham Hotspur ? – ? Watford
Below is the updated Premier League table after 21 rounds of matches.
|TEAM
|P
|GD
|PTS
|1
|LIVERPOOL
|24
|41
|60
|2
|MAN CITY
|24
|45
|56
|3
|TOTTENHAM
|24
|25
|51
|4
|CHELSEA
|24
|21
|47
|5
|ARSENAL
|24
|16
|44
|6
|MAN UNITED
|24
|13
|44
|7
|WATFORD
|24
|0
|33
|8
|WOLVES
|24
|-4
|32
|9
|LEICESTER
|24
|-0
|31
|10
|WEST HAM
|24
|-4
|31
|11
|EVERTON
|24
|1
|30
|12
|BOURNEMOUTH
|24
|-9
|30
|13
|BRIGHTON
|24
|-7
|26
|14
|CRYSTAL PALACE
|24
|-9
|22
|15
|SOUTHAMPTON
|24
|-15
|22
|16
|BURNLEY
|24
|-20
|22
|17
|NEWCASTLE
|24
|-12
|21
|18
|CARDIFF
|24
|-25
|19
|19
|FULHAM
|24
|-30
|14
|20
|HUDDERSFIELD
|24
|-27
|11