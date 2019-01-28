EPL: Matchday 24 Preview And Standings
EPL Trophy

The English Premier League resumes after a thrilling weekend of FA Cup drama.

Tottenham, Everton and West Ham did not have a blissful weekend in the FA Cup, while Wolves were forced into a replay.

However, Arsenal and other EPL teams that hav been booted out of the competition will focus on grabbing all three points when they face their respective teams.

Manchester United will hope to continue their stunning performance since the arrival of Norwegian tactician, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester City seems to be getting even stronger and will be hoping to cut the lead at the top of the table. With Benjamin Mendy back in the squad, and Kelvin De Bruyne getting back to shape.

Liverpool will hope to maintain their four-point lead at the top of the table. The Reds will host inconsistent Leicester at Anfield.

Matchday 24

Tuesday, January 29

20:45  Arsenal ? – ?  Cardiff City

20:45  Fulham ? – ? Brighton & Hove Albion

20:45  Huddersfield Town ? – ? Everton

20:45  Wolverhampton Wanderers ? – ? West Ham United

21:00  Manchester United ? – ? Burnley

21:00  Newcastle United ? – ? Manchester City

Wednesday, January 30January 30

20:45  AFC Bournemouth ? – ? Chelsea

20:45  Southampton ? – ? Crystal Palace

21:00  Liverpool ? – ? Leicester City

21:00  Tottenham Hotspur ? – ? Watford

Below is the updated Premier League table after 21 rounds of matches.

TEAM P GD PTS
1 LIVERPOOL 24 41 60
2 MAN CITY 24 45 56
3 TOTTENHAM 24 25 51
4 CHELSEA 24 21 47
5 ARSENAL 24 16 44
6 MAN UNITED  24 13 44
7 WATFORD 24 0 33
8 WOLVES 24 -4 32
9 LEICESTER 24 -0 31
10 WEST HAM 24 -4 31
11 EVERTON 24 1 30
12 BOURNEMOUTH 24 -9 30
13 BRIGHTON  24 -7 26
14 CRYSTAL PALACE 24 -9 22
15 SOUTHAMPTON 24 -15 22
16 BURNLEY 24 -20 22
17 NEWCASTLE 24 -12 21
18 CARDIFF 24 -25 19
19 FULHAM 24 -30 14
20 HUDDERSFIELD 24 -27 11

