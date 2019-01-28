After the Guernsey Police on Thursday stopped the search for Emiliano Sala, the missing player’s family reached €300,000 crowdfunding target in their bid to resume the search for the missing Cardiff City striker.

Sala, who was on board a Piper Malibu aircraft with pilot David Ibbotson went missing en route to the Welsh capital from Nantes on Monday.

The Argentine completed a transfer to Cardiff City from France Ligue 1 Nantes.

He went to his former club to bid farewell to his colleagues at Nantes.

After much effort by Guernsey Police to rescue the player, there were no traces of the plane before the authorities opted to call a halt to their scanning of the area.

However, a GoFundMe page was created by non-profit organisation Sports Cover on Friday, with “its sole purpose” being to help continue the search for Sala and Ibbotson with star players like Kylian Mbappe coming through to render their assistance in the search.

The Paris Saint-Germain star donated €30,010 with other high profile players like Adrien Rabiot and Dimitri Payet pledged €25,000, €10,000 respectively.

Concise News earlier reported the Barcelona star Lionel Messi on Friday urged investigators to resume the search for missing striker Emiliano Sala after police called off rescue operations and admitted the chances of finding him were “extremely remote”.

“While there is the possibility, a shred of hope, we ask that you please #NoDejenDeBuscar (don’t stop searching) for Emiliano. All my strength to your family and friends,” said the Barcelona attacker on Instagram, with the hashtag “#PRAYFORSALA”.