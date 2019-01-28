The Ekiti Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja has unanimously upheld Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of the state.

The tribunal, therefore, struck out the case of the Peoples Democratic Party Governorship candidate in Ekiti State, Prof. Olusola Eleka.

Concise News had reported that the PDP candidate had accused the APC of using the federal might to muzzle opposition, while also accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of falsifying results in Fayemi’s favour.

Reacting in a 2,558-page defence with over 3,000 documents as exhibits, Fayemi argued that he won the gubernatorial election of July 14, 2018, and urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition of Prof. Eleka for lacking in merit.

Fayemi’s lawyer, Dr. Kayode Olatoke (SAN), who spoke to reporters, said Eleka’s petition was a waste of time as it lacked substance and was sure that the case would be dismissed by the tribunal.

He explained further that Fayemi won fair and square in 12 out of the 16 local governments areas of the state, while Eleka won in four.

In his response to Eleka’s petition bordering on alleged over voting in some polling units, Olatoke dismissed this claim as frivolous and baseless.

He said Eleka’s first ground in his petition is based on Fayose’s phantom indictment, which had been nullified and set aside by a competent court, Olatoke said.

Other senior lawyers in the team who represented Fayemi and the APC were: Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Dr. Kayode Olatoke,(SAN ), Hakeem Afolabi (SAN), John Baiyeshea (SAN), Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN), Jelili Owonikoko (SAN), Yomi Aliyu (SAN) and Segun Ajibola (SAN). No date has been fixed for hearing.