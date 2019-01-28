No fewer than six students of Government Technical College, Abeokuta on Friday, January 25, lost their lives after a car rammed into a building in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to reports, the drunk-driver with Toyota Avensis car lost control of the vehicle he was driving before he ploughed into the victims on Friday night.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Ogun State, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

Akinbiyi said that the car lost control due to tyre burst, which sumersaulted and hit the students where they were seated in front of a house.

“The vehicle lost control due to tyre burst and speeding, sumarsaulted and went to meet people sitting down outside a house instantly killing five of them and injuring two others.

” The accident occurred around 10:40 pm. Four female college students and a little girl died on the spot.

“We Learnt they were students of Government Technical College, Abeokuta.

“They came for a Muslim programme called Tarjuud which was to start by 12 am but were still outside around 10:30 pm, waiting for 12 am to enter a mosque where the programme will take place before the incident happened.

“Alcoholic drinks were found in the car and unfortunately the driver of the car could not be located, ” he said.

However, two of the four occupants of the car were arrested while attempting to run away from the scene of the accident.

He added that the bodies of the victims have been deposited at the morgue of Federal Medical Centre(FMC), Abeokuta.