One of the highlights of Davido’s concert held at 02 Arena in London on Sunday, January 27, was the public display of affection between the singer and his lover, Chioma Rowland.

Chef Chioma got on stage to show love to the singer as he sang the song ‘Assurance’, a track dedicated to her.

Excited Davido in-turn kissed his beau passionately. The PDA generated reactions from fans as they screamed on top of their voices.

Watch the video below:

Recall that, the lovebirds who appear to be sinking deeper in the ocean of love each day, were recently pictured at a mall in the UK cuddling each other.

The pop star headlined the 02 with performances by his DMW signees, Mayorkun, Dremo, Peruzzi, Idowest and the others.

The show also saw 2018 breakout artiste Victor AD take the stage to render his smash hit Wetin We Gain.

Concise News understands that it reportedly costs around 80,000 Euros to book the 02 Arena for 24 hours.