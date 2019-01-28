Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has descended on Zenith Bank and wondered if it is a Christian bank following a post on the firm’s page.

Concise News understands that Freeze’s attack on the financial institution was after it posted on its social media handle that tithes and offerings can now be paid via an app.

The development did not, however, go down well with the On-Air personality who wondered if the bank also has a special app for other religious groups.

He also wondered if Zenith Bank is now a Christian bank, saying the development has traumatized him.

“Disappearing post: This post is so disturbing to me, I’m actually traumatized,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Questions:

1: is Zenith Bank now a Christian Bank?

2: Does Zenith Bank have an app for Muslims and traditionalists to pay their offering and tithes as well?

3: Is Zenith Bank Suggesting that church is now a ‘Bussiness’?”

He added: “I have accounts with zenith bank as I have banked with them almost all my productive life, but personally, I’m totally disappointed in this.”

Concise News understands that Freeze has been at loggerheads with most clerics in the country over the payment of tithes and offerings in churches.

According to him, it is unscriptural to give tithe which he described a fraudulent.