Buhari Invites APC Senators To Villa Over Onnoghen’s Suspension

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned members of the All Progressives Congress in the Senate to a meeting at the Presidential Villa on Monday over the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Onnoghen was suspended on Friday by President Buhari based on an ex parte order granted by the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

He is facing six counts of false assets declaration filed against him by the Code of Conduct Bureau.

Buhari’s meeting with the APC governors will take place ahead of the Senate emergency resumption on Tuesday when decisions are expected to be taken on Onnoghen’s suspension by the President.

The APC senators’ meeting with the President, it was gathered, would take a position to counter the expected condemnation of the CJN’s suspension by the members of the opposition in the Senate on Tuesday.

However, the meeting which is going to hold at the Banquet Hall, is being tagged as a dinner. Invitations to the meeting were signed by the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Organisation, who is also the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

According to Punch, a source close to the organisers of the meeting said the national leadership of the APC would also attend the meeting.

He said apart from the senators and the APC leaders, some APC governors had also been invited to the meeting.

He said, “You know that the Senate leadership belongs to the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party. The party on its own has taken a position on this matter.

“Also, the President of the Senate, who is also the Director General of the PDP presidential candidate Council, Bukola Saraki, has taken a position on this matter.

“So, we need to talk to our members in the Senate and impress it on them not to allow Saraki to impose his personal opinion on them.”