Boko Haram: FG Doles Out Funds For Purchase Of 12 Tucano Aircraft

The Federal Government in its bid to fight terrorism has released money for the purchase of 12 Super Tucano aircraft from the US.

This was revealed by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal S. B. Abubakar while he met with the press on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, the Nigerian Airforce was also looking out for the partnership of the private sector for investments in advanced weapons technologies.

“In the last 3 years, the NAF fleets of aircraft have recorded unprecedented growth,” he said.

“A total of 16 brand new aircraft were purchased, while 13 previously grounded aircraft were reactivated with reactivation of another two presently in progress.

“The NAF is also conducting Periodic Depot Maintenance for 3 Alpha Jet aircraft and Life Extension Programme for 3 L-39ZA aircraft in Kainji and Kano, respectively.”

According to him, “Platforms inducted into the NAF during the 2018 calendar year include additional Super Mushshak aircraft acquired from Pakistan, additional new Mi-35M Helicopters gunships delivered to Nigeria from the Russian Federation, Bell 412 helicopters, Tsaigunmi UAV and one Alpha Jet ferried in from the USA.

“In addition to these, the Federal Government has also released funds for the purchase of 12 Super Tucano aircraft from the Government of the United States of America, while another 5 attack/utility helicopters have been ordered from Italy.”