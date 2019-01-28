Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has likened the Holocaust to the killing of millions of “Biafran Jews” during the Nigerian Civil War.

The Holocaust was a genocide during World War II in which Nazi Germany murdered some six million European Jews between 1941 and 1945.

And in a tweet he posted on Sunday, the leader of IPOB, a secessionist group, insinuated that the Nigerian government carried out a genocide against the Igbo during the Nigerian-Biafran War from 1967 to 1970.

A reported estimate of up to three million people of Igbo descent lost their lives during the conflict. Most of them died due to hunger and disease as the Nigerian military under General Yakubu Gowon battled to keep the country undivided.

“Today #WeRemember the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust.

Unfortunately, humanity couldn’t prevent similar genocide against #BiafranJews in the late 70s. No more!” his tweet read.

⁠ ⁠ #HolocaustMemorialDay pic.twitter.com/Jlgn8ssmTb — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) January 27, 2019

Kanu returned to the spotlight in 2018 when a picture of him in Israel surfaced on the social media.

He was first seen praying at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem with some IPOB members, who accompanied him for the prayers.

Until then, the IPOB leader’s whereabouts were unknown after the Nigerian Army invaded his home in Abia State during the Operation Python Dance in 2017.

IPOB has since been proscribed by the Nigerian government.