The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has left Israel for the UK where he is also a citizen and has a family.

Concise News understands that Kanu arrived at the Leeds Bradford Airport in England on Friday evening.

He is set to team up with his deputy Uche Mefor in London where they are expecting “further diplomatic movement aimed at Biafra referendum.”

In 2018, the British government told the Nigerian authorities about the temporary travel documents they were about to issue to Kanu, who also holds Nigeria-U.K dual citizenship.

Concise News recalls that Kanu thereafter surfaced in Israel following the Nigerian Army‘s invasion of his home in Umuahia, Abia State during the Operation Python Dance.

He was first seen praying at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem and took pictures with some IPOB members who accompanied him for the prayers.

Nnamdi Kanu is leading a separatist group canvassing for an independent Biafra nation for the Igbo.

He has been away from his family for over two years and, while in detention in Nigeria, his wife Uchechi gave birth to their child in the UK.

Meaning this is the first time Kanu will be setting his eyes on his son since he was given birth to in 2016.

Kanu, since his re-emergence, has been running a weekly broadcast Radio Biafra online, a platform where he speaks to Biafra agitators and followers.

His group has also threatened to boycott the 2019 election until the Federal Government organizes a referendum for the Igbo.

IPOB has since been proscribed by the Nigerian government.

In a related Biafra news, President Muhammadu Buhari may have laid to rest claims that he is an imposter with the name “Jubril” from Sudan.

Concise News reports that Kanu had alleged that Buhari was dead but replaced by “Jubril” from Sudan.

However, during the launch of Nigeria’s new e-passport held recently in Abuja, Buhari had removed his cap to take his passport photo, showing he is actually bald.