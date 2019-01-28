Niger Delta agitators have threatened work with the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to form a new government following Justice Walter Onnoghen’s suspension as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Onnoghen was last week suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari following his trial by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over a non-declaration of assets.

This threat by the militants was contained in a communique after a meeting in Bayelsa over the weekend.

Those who issued the communique were John Duku (Niger Delta Watchdogs), and Convener: Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators; Ekpo Ekpo (Niger Delta Volunteers); General Simply Benjamin (Bakassi Strike Force); Osarolor Nedam (Niger Delta Warriors) and Henry Etete (Niger Delta Peoples Fighters).

According to the agitators, Onnoghen’s suspension is a “blatant exhibition of rascality and the highest form of dictatorship, tyranny and fascism in the 21st Century, which we view as the highest level of insult on the collective intelligence of the Niger Delta people.”

They added that ”The removal is a coup against the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a coup against the Rule of Law and separation of powers and a coup against the Nigerian Democracy.

“It is a face-off with the Niger Delta people, and we call on the International Community to note this so that when we would retaliate nobody would blame us.

“This is clearly aimed at preventing Justice Onnoghen from selecting/inaugurating credible judges that would handle election petitions in their respective Tribunals.”

Concise News understands that the leader of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu has been clamoring for an independent state of Biafra for the Igbos.

Since he resurfaced after the Operation Python Dance in the Southeast in 2017, Kanu has said the only condition for the Igbos to take part in the 2019 elections is if the Federal Government grants the region a referendum.

Kanu has been in Israel since the Operation Python Dance in the region but recently moved back to the UK.