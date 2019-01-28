The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar will win the 2019 presidential election, according to Apostle Little-David Foc.

Little-David Foc who is the General Overseer of Save the World Love Evangelical Ministry, Asaba, Delta State said this in his prophecies for 2019.

According to the cleric, the PDP will win the Kaduna governorship seat just as the All Progressives Congress (APC) may lose Lagos State.

“Nigerians should not be afraid because this year is a better and brighter year to recover all they lost,” the cleric said.

“The incumbent president will do everything possible, with the human capacity, to retain the presidency, but, God has said Atiku Abubakar is the chosen one. He will emerge victoriously.

He added that “His victory will be a great surprise to many. I see PDP governorship aspirant in Kaduna State winning the election. I pray the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would announce the proper result in Kaduna State.

“I see the governorship election of PDP and APC head-to-head, one mistake from APC and they will lose the election in Lagos State.

“Akwa Ibom State, in the realm of the Spirit, the APC governorship aspirant will emerge as governor. It will take the mercy of God for PDP to get it back.

“Senator Hope Uzodinma, the APC governorship aspirant in Imo State, and his counterparts in All Progressives Grand Alliance and PDP, will have a head-to-head contest, but Hope Uzodinma will be victorious.

“I see the incoming governor restoring the hope of Imo people. I see the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, having a serious crisis after the 2019 general elections. I see Nigeria and Minna mourning a great man and a friend of the people.

“PDP governorship aspirant will emerge victorious in Niger State. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State will be reelected.

“His victory is sure. PDP will also emerge victorious in Rivers State, while God is going to use three former presidents of Nigeria, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan to fix the country.”

He added: “I’m seeing a former governor of River State having serious political problems after 2019 general elections and former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, will recover his seized property as his political career will kick off again.

“There is going to be a serious competition in the cement industry. Ibeto will regain his licence and the price of cement will come down.”