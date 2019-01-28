Aisha Reacts To Buhari's Suspension Of Onnoghen

The Co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) Aisha Yesufu has lashed out at Nigerians for allowing corruption fester in the country.

Aisha’s comment came in a reaction to the controversies trailing Walter Onnoghen’s suspension as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Onnoghen until the end of his trial by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over a non-declaration an of some assets.

While speaking on the matter, Aisha berated Nigerians to allowing corruption to fester in all three arms of the government.

In a tweet on Monday, she wrote: “We are okay with the millions of dollars in the accounts of those in the Executive arm.

“We are okay with the millions of dollars in the accounts of those in the Legislative arm.”

According to her, “We are okay with the millions of dollars in the accounts of those in the Judiciary. What a Nation!”

Meanwhile, Onnoghen will on Monday challenge President Buhari’s decision to suspend him and appoint Tanko Muhammad to take charge of his post.