Actress Yvonne Jegede's Marriage To Abounce Allegedly Crashes

Barely 2 years after the private wedding of Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede and actor Olakunle Fawole popularly known as Abounce, the marriage has allegedly crashed.

The Edo-born actress had in 2018 gave a hint, via a post on her Instagram page, indicating the marriage might be having issues.

“She fought so many battles this year codedly with her head held up high, But guess what, she is extremely proud of how she handled 2018…

Here she is looking forward to the future 🥂

Happy New Year in advance 💥🎉🎊🎉🎊”

According to report, the issue started over Abounce’s refusal to openly acknowledge the baby due to doubt of paternity of their child who was welcomed in 2018.

Sources claim the mother of one has now packed out of the house she once shared with Abounce.

Another report says Nollywood actress Bimbo Akintola may somehow be linked to the crisis, although the exact role she played is not known. However, a comment she made some weeks ago and liked by Abounce, shows her calling him her property.

Yvonne shared an Instagram post with a cryptic caption that has however fueled rumors that her marriage to the rapper is currently in disarray.

She wrote, “A strong woman will automatically stop trying if she feels unwanted. She won’t fix it or beg, she will just walk away.”