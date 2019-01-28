The acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has presided over a five-man panel of the Supreme Court during its sitting on Monday.

Others sitting alongside Justice Muhammad on the panel at the Monday’s sitting are Justices Mary Peter-Odili, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Amiru Sanusi and Paul Galinje.

There are 10 cases listed for hearing on the Supreme Court’s Monday’s cause list published on the court’s website.

Concise News had reported Justice Muhammad was appointed and sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari after suspending former CJN Walter Onnoghen, following an order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on January 23rd.

The Federal Government had asked Onnoghen to step down as chief justice following allegation that he violated the code of conduct for public officers by not declaring his assets as required by law.

But Onnoghen has since denied any wrongdoing.

Reacting to Onnoghen’s suspension, the National Judicial Council (NJC) on Sunday called for an emergency meeting over the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News understands that members of the Council would meet in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, at 10am on Monday, January 28, to discuss Onnoghen’s suspension, which has become a subject of controversy.

But a report by Channels TV suggests that the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, will not be allowed to preside over the meeting.

This is unusual as the Chief Justice of Nigeria is by tradition the chairman of the NJC.

The Council, based on the Nigerian Constitution, is responsible for the Appointment, Promotion and Discipline of Judicial Officers.