Ten dead and retired judges were appointed by the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Muhammad, to serve as members in the 2019 general election tribunals, some lawyers have alleged.

According to a report by Daily Independent, a group of lawyers in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, raised the alarm.

The lawyers, who pleaded anonymity, reportedly said that the 10 deceased judges had retired before they died.

The group of lawyers accused the Presidency of making a posthumous appointment as a result of their perceived cluelessness and carelessness in handling sensitive issues.

One of the lawyers said that Justice Edemekong Edemekong, who is number 58 on the list, had died since 2013.

Another one, Justice Chukwu from Ebonyi State, number 53 on the list, formerly of the Federal High Court, reportedly died a long time ago.

The lawyers also said that Justice Stephen Okon, a retired Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, and justice Okoyo Essang (number 56), a retired justice of the High Court in Akwa Ibom State, both made the list.

They said that the error of the acting CJN in his first official outing may be leading the country into doom.

“If dead and retired men are to sit on our election petition tribunal, then the APC-led federal government is out to drown this country and we vehemently reject a list parading dead men as members of the tribunal,” the group said.

Justice Muhammad had appointed 250 tribunal members a day after President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Justice Walter Onnoghen as the country’s chief justice.