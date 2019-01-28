The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has excluded Amina Zakari, a national commissioner and other national commissioners from the collation of the forthcoming general elections.

Recall that Concise News had reported that INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had appointed Zakari to head the collation centre of the elections.

Yakubu, who spoke during the inauguration, said the committee shall be responsible for the national collation centre from where results of the Presidential election will be announced.

But her recent appointment has caused controversy after the PDP accused her of being a niece of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP said INEC chairman has shown that he has been compromised, adding that if he Yakubu wants a peaceful presidential election, he should, with the speed of light, reverse himself on the appointment.

But according to a source, who spoke in strict confidence, neither Zakari nor any of the National Commissioners will be involved in the collation of presidential poll results.

The source also said the Resident Electoral Commissioners have no business with the collation of results.

The source said: “No National Commissioner is in charge of collation of presidential poll results. It is true that there is what is called Collation Centre but it is separate from the Collation Secretariat, which is responsible for the collation of results.

”No National Commissioner will be appointed into the Secretariat Committee. So, Hajiya Amina Zakari or any National Commissioner does not have anything to do with the collation of results.”

Responding to a question, the source added that INEC met on Saturday and resolved to throw open its Situation Room.

The source added: “Related to the Collation Centre is our Situation Room. The international observers and other stakeholders want us to open up the Situation Room.

”The commission met on Saturday and decided that we will grant visitation rights to accredited observers, civil society organisations and the media.

”Observers might not be allowed to see all things but they can come in and out of the Situation Room. The greatest thing INEC has done with this is openness.”