A former presidential aide Reno Omokri has slammed the presidency over its warning to the US and UK on the 2019 general election.

Garba Shehu who is a media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari had warned that the country will defend itself against foreign influence as the elections draw closer.

The UK and US had cautioned Nigeria over allegations of rigging the general election, saying they will not tolerate such.

“The Embassy of the United States is deeply concerned by the impact of the executive branch’s decision to suspend and replace the Chief Justice and head of the judicial branch without the support of the legislative branch on the eve of national and state elections,” the US said over the weekend.

“We note widespread Nigerian criticism that this decision is unconstitutional and that it undermines the independence of the judicial branch.

“That undercuts the stated determination of government, candidates, and political party leaders to ensure that the elections proceed in a way that is free, fair, transparent, and peaceful – leading to a credible result.”

While reacting to Garba Shehu’s statement, Omokri tweeted that “@GarShehu said Nigeria is ready to use its armed forces to defend its sovereignty and undue interference from foreign nations.

“@MBuhari has not been able to defend Nigerians from ordinary Zamfara bandits, but he wants to defend us from US/UK/EU? Garba is just a clown.”