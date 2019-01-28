2019 Election: Kannywood Throws Weight Behind Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar has been endorsed for the February 16 presidential election by the Hausa film industry, otherwise known as Kannywood.

The multi-million naira industry said it supported the presidential ambition of the PDP candidate because the country needed an energetic leader like Atiku.

One of the leaders of Kannywood, Yakubu Mohammed, who said he spoke for Kannywood at an interactive session in Kaduna, said the industry was suffering from poor quality films because of bad economy as result of bad leadership.

“We still remember how former President Goodluck Jonathan encouraged the film and entertainment industry financially to the tune of N200m,” he said.

“We are appealing to Atiku to support us if he comes to power; so our support is for Atiku. We will vote and massively canvass support for Atiku,” he said.

Atiku, who was represented by the Senate President and his campaign director, Bukola Saraki, promised to uplift the entertainment industry.

The presidential candidate said, “During Jonathan era, you were given N200m support. But the APC government forgot you. I want to assure you that we will support you. We will provide jobs for you and help you.”