Willian, Hudson-Odoi Send Chelsea Into FA Cup Fifth Round

Both Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored for Chelsea as they beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 in the FA Cup fourth round.

Wednesday had a penalty award overturned by VAR in the first half at Stamford Bridge after Ethan Ampadu was adjudged to have won the ball ahead of Joey Pelupessy in the 23rd minute, before Chelsea scored from a penalty of their own moments later through Willian in the 26th minute.

Chelsea doubled their lead in the 64th minute through Hudson-Odoi, who has handed in a transfer request amid interest from Bayern Munich. The 18-year-old producing a fine turn and finish inside the box for only his second Chelsea goal.

Willian added a third late on in the 83rd minute with a fine curling finish to give Chelsea safe passage into the fifth round, for which the draw will be held on Monday evening after 7pm.

Gonzalo Higuain made his Chelsea debut following a loan move from Juventus, while Hudson-Odoi and Ampadu also earned starts.