Super Eagles To Know 2019 Afcon Foes April 12

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will know their group phase opponents at the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations finals on April 12.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that April 12 has now been approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the staging of the competition’s draw.

The draw ceremony, due to hold at Cairo in Egypt, will see the 24 qualified teams drawn into six groups of four teams each.

At the competition, the two top-placed teams in each group, alongside the best four third-placed teams, will progress to the Round of 16.

The competition, which will hold in Egypt, will be the first 24-team AFCON in history.

The matches are due to be played in eight venues between June 21 and July 19.

Three-time champions Nigeria have already made sure of a place in the finals, ahead of the final round of the qualifying matches scheduled for late March.

Nigeria host Seychelles at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on March 23, needing virtually nothing other than keeping pride intact in the match.