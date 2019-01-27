Onnoghen: FG Speaks On PDP's Suspension Of Campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suspension of its campaign is a face-saving measure, according to Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed.

Concise News understands that the PDP suspended its campaign for the 2019 elections over the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

However, Lai faulted the party’s action on Saturday in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“Which campaign did they suspend? Is it the campaign that died a long time ago? Let me tell everybody that their campaign was long dead,” the minister said.

“What is happening is that they are looking for a face-saving device to say that they suspended a campaign that died a long time ago.

“In any case, is the suspended CJN a member of their party?. Why is the PDP crying more than the bereaved? I don’t understand, they should give us a break,” he said.

The minister said that the party’s action was suspicious, adding that it was acting a script not known to many people.

“They are acting as if there is something between them and the suspended CJN, otherwise, we do not know why they will suspend the campaign that was long dead,” he said.