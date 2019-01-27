The leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Senate have vowed to resist any attempt by the presiding officers of the National Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News had reported that the Senate is set to reconvene on Tuesday following the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and the appointment of Justice Ibrahim Muhammad as the acting CJN by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

Onnoghen is being tried by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over a non-declaration of some assets.

It was learned that the leadership of the National Assembly will be meeting ahead of the reconvening

And speaking on behalf of APC senators, former Senate Leader Ali Ndume told reporters on Saturday that the President did not breach the constitution by his action.

He said, “As members of the APC in the National Assembly, we will put the nation’s interest above any parochial or sectional consideration in dealing with the issue.

“However, if anybody wants to start another trouble in the Senate over the issue, we are ready. We have the number; we have the strength because we constitute the majority.

“It’s just that the Senate leadership wants to play to the gallery, otherwise, I don’t see the same leadership that accused the judiciary of meddling in its affairs now moving against the President for fighting corruption in that arm of government.”