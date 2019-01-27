Nigeria’s former Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has revealed she will be ready to take on the presidency of the World Bank if she is nominated for the work.

Okonjo-Iweala was a two-time Finance Minister in the West African nation and is eying the position after current President Jim Yong Kim’s resignation, three years ahead of time.

Speaking on the sideline of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos Okonjo-Iweala said she would run but only under the right conditions.

“I know that because I contested the last time in 2012… Many people were asking that question,” the Delta-born woman told CNN.

“It is a shareholders’ decision and they have to decide how they want it. Someone has to nominate.

“If the right person were to nominate, and if the circumstances are right and people feel I can do the job, yes!”

On if she had declared her candidacy, she said: “No, I have not declared my candidacy, you asked a hypothetical question and I answered it fairly.

“I’m very happy right now, and I just want you to know that I’m enjoying life for a change for a portfolio of what I like.”