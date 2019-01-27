Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State says the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, by the Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has no electoral value.

Concise News had reported that Atiku was endorsed during Ime Obi, a meeting of the highest decision-making body of Ohanaeze.

The Igbo group said part of the reasons for the endorsement included Atiku’s promise on restructuring and his choice of the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi as his running mate.

Reacting to the endorsement of Atiku, the Chief Press Secretary to governor Okorocha, Sam Onwuemeodo, on Saturday, said the state government described the adoption as inconsequential.

Okorocha urged the people of the South-East to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor described the adoption of Atiku as a non-issue, saying Buhari would defeat PDP like he did in 2015.

Okorocha said, “Ohanaeze is a socio-cultural organisation and not a registered political party and there is no voting unit or a polling unit called Ohanaeze. The adoption of Atiku/Obi ticket by the Ohaneze should give nobody any concern. This is because, it is neither here nor there, and it has no electoral value.”