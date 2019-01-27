Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Sunday, Jan. 27th.

The Senate is set to reconvene on Tuesday following the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on Friday. President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad to replace Onnoghen.

Tens of civil society leaders and members of the opposition parties on Saturday stormed the US embassy in Abuja to protest Walter Onnoghen’s suspension as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). Concise News understands that the protesters demanded the intervention of the US on what it described as “constitutional crisis” ignited by President Muhammadu Buhari with Onnoghen’s suspension.

3. Boko Haram: Nigeria Enjoying US, UK Support – Military

The Nigerian military has revealed that it has been getting the technical and logistics support of the UK and US in the fight against Boko Haram. This was revealed by the top military source in Abuja over the weekend with the details of the support described as classified.

The United States says it is “deeply concerned” by the impact of President Muhammadu Buhari’s suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) because it could undermine the credibility of next month’s general election in Nigeria. President Buhari suspended Onnoghen on Friday based on an order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on January 23rd.

In other Nigerian newspapers headlines, opposition parties have hailed the United States, United Kingdom and the European Union for speaking against President Muhammadu Buhari’s suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen. Concise News learned that they requested they go a step further by sanctioning those responsible for the action.

A former presidential aide Reno Omokri has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari wants to rig the 2019 elections by nepotism. Buhari had on Friday suspended Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) with diverse reactions trailing it.

A foremost human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has urged the judiciary to review JUstice Walter Onnoghen’s suspension as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). Onnoghen, who is being tried by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over non-declaration of assets, was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday pending the conclusion of the trial.

Folarin Falana, the Nigerian entertainer famously known as Falz, says he found success when he started to “showcase rascality” on the internet. The singer said although he had started making music since 2009, he did not find his big break until 2015.

President Donald Trump on Friday ended the longest government shutdown in the US history after he signed legislation to temporarily fund agencies. Resolving the grueling 35-day closure, the president signed the bill, which will provide funding through February 15.

French side Monaco have sacked their Nigerian Sporting Director Michael Emenalo just a few hours after their coach Thierry Henry left the team. Concise News understands that Henry, a former Arsenal star, resigned from his post as the team’s head coach after he was suspended by the club.

