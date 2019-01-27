Livescore: Palace Kick Tottenham Out Of FA Cup

Tottenham were on Sunday knocked out of the FA Cup by Crystal Palace who compounded a miserable week for Spurs.

Connor Wickham set Palace on their way on the 9th minute with his first goal in 799 days, before Andros Townsend on the 34 minute haunted his former club by doubling the hosts’ lead from the penalty spot after Kyle Walker-Peters’ inexcusable handball.

Spurs were architects of their own downfall; Mauricio Pochettino left Christian Eriksen out of the squad and they lacked creativity, while Kieran Trippier’s woeful missed penalty (44) left them with a mountain to climb without Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son.

The victory sees Palace secure their place in Monday’s fifth-round draw at the expense of Spurs, whose trophy hopes took another significant dent after Thursday’s Carabao Cup exit at Chelsea.

Tottenham are now left to compete for only the Premier League title and Uefa Champions League trophy.