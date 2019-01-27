Leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress have stepped up their campaign in Lagos State for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election next month.

One of the APC leaders, Lucy Ajayi, who led other party leaders to campaign for Buhari and other APC candidates among the traders in the Mile 12 area of the state, said the President had fulfilled his 2015 campaign promises.

According to a statement issued on Friday, Ajayi enumerated the feats of the Buhari administration including Tradermoni, which she said had boosted the trading capabilities of many traders.

Ajayi, who is also the Executive Director, Lagos International Trade Fair Management Board, said Buhari’s fight against graft had brought many good developments to the country.

She said, “President Buhari is not a man of many words but he does whatever he promises. That is why we are asking you all to vote for him, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as governor of Lagos State and other APC candidates.”

The Chairman, Arewa Community, Lagos State chapter, Muhammadu Yabo, who is also an APC leader in the state, urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities to suspend its ongoing strike, saying the Federal Government was working to meet their demands.