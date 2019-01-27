INEC Names 144 Observers For 2019 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission is putting finishing touches to its preparations for the 2019 general elections as it announced on Sunday that 144 observers will monitor the exercise.

The electoral umpire, however, threatened to cancel and withdraw the accreditation of any organisation if its members or agents breach the code of conduct.

According to the Commission, the list includes 116 local observers and 28 foreign observers.

The notice reads: “INEC is pleased to announce the successful applicants to observe the 2019 general elections holding on February 16, 2019 and March 2, 2019.

“All accredited observers shall abide by the code of conduct for election observers, which is available for download from the INEC website.

“The Commission wishes to emphasised that groups other than those accredited, found in any state for the elections shall be handed over to law enforcement agencies.

“Also, accredited field observers found in states other than where they are posted will be sanctioned.

“INEC reserves the right to cancel and withdraw the accreditation of any organisation if its members or agents breach the code of conduct.

Nigerians head to the polls on the February 16 and on March 2 to elected new leaders at both federal and state levels.